自製精緻「金魚包子」　一出爐全場笑瘋：怎麼變蠑螈

▲Malaysian cook, PeiFoon Sim was shocked to find her "goldfish bun" masterpiece had transformed into a pink blob after cooking. (Photo courtesy of PeiFoon Sim/Facebook)

【看CP學英文】過年期間，許多人利用長假休息、煮飯和大口進補年菜以迎接新的一年。

During the Chinese New Year holiday, many took the time off to cook, relax and eat festive foods with their loved ones.

由於「魚」為年菜代表之一，一位馬來西亞的女廚近期將自製的「金魚包子」拿下去蒸，預祝家人「年年有餘」，結果出爐卻讓她哭笑不得。

With fish being one of the representative foods during this time of year, a Malaysian cook recently decided to try her hand at steaming “goldfish-shaped” buns for her child only to be met with surprising and hilarious results.

根據PeiFoon Sim的貼文，她原先應「寶貝」的要求，決定製作一系列的兔子包子，其中一隻還得緊握著紅蘿蔔。

According to the original post published by PeiFoon Sim, she made a series of buns after her “baby” requested a rabbit-shaped bun, complete with it holding a carrot.

為了讓兔子不要看起來太孤單，PeiFoon Sim也製作了一隻小小的金魚包子，並細心的捏出魚鰭、鱗片，和兩個黑眼珠完成作品。

To accompany the rabbits, Sim also made a small goldfish bun with delicate fins, scales and two black eyes to finish the design.

然而金魚卻意外成為全場焦點，PeiFoon Sim打開蒸籠發現原先的精細雕刻全部消失，儘剩一坨粉紅色的麵團，後面附上一個萎縮的尾巴和兩顆代表眼睛、極凸的黑色珠珠。

However, the goldfish completely stole the show in the end as it had swelled into a blob, rendering it into a pink creature with a stumped tail and two protruding black beads as its eyes.

逗趣的照片立刻被網友瘋傳，許多人也大讚魚兒完全的代表了過年後大家增肥的樣子。

The photos went viral tickling many social media users as they commented that the fish perfectly represents the post-Lunar New Year weight gain many were experiencing.

也有網友開玩笑地表示金魚蒸完變成「蠑螈」，一種通稱為「行走的魚」的兩棲類寵物。

Others compared the design to axolotls, a salamander commonly known as the “walking fish” and a common pet for many.

原PO後來透露自己的先生將金魚視為蝌蚪，讓網友們也不吝的貼出自己烹飪的失敗照安撫她。

Sim later revealed that her husband deemed the goldfish a newborn tadpole, but was consoled by social media users who shared their failed cooking attempts in the comment section below the original post.

