打牌打一半還能吃下肚！「超罪惡麻將組」還原度太高

【看CP學英文】過年玩麻將玩得不夠過癮，不妨試試看作一份「可食用」的麻將組吧！美國加州一對姊妹日前製作「麻將起司蛋糕」，並附上食譜，引起廣大網友熱議。

Playing mahjong during the Chinese New Year is not enough to enjoy? Why not try to make an “edible” mahjong set yourself. A pair of sisters in California recently made a “Mahjong Cheesecake” and shared the recipe online, stirring a discussion among social media users.

美國烘焙師Serena Li於過年期間在Instagram分享與姊妹自製「麻將起司蛋糕」，淡黃色的蛋糕體上印著各個鮮豔麻將花色，不論是萬子、東風、索子，各組花色應有盡有，吸引大批網友回響。

Serena Li shared the recipe of her homemade “Mahjong Cheesecake” on Instagram during the holiday. The cake features hand-painted intricate designs on the front of the cheesecake mahjong tiles, including Chinese characters and pictures of bamboos.

The creative design has attracted a large number of social media users’ attention.

Serena在貼文中寫道，去年和妹妹第一次接觸麻將，自此愛上麻將。「麻將真的非常有趣，不僅讓我們姊妹能闔家同歡，同時也想起自己所來自的文化。」

Serena wrote on Instagram that she and her sister played mahjong for the first time last year and have been in love with the game ever since.

“It’s a fun game that lets us play together and reminds us of our culture,” she said.

此外，她也透漏麻將上精美圖案是利用筆刷，沾上可食用色素手工繪製而成。

She also said that the beautiful patterns on the mahjong are hand-painted with edible coloring using a brush.

兩姊妹更特別做出綠色派皮，搭配正面鮮艷花色，與真正的麻將幾乎一模一樣。

What’s worth noticing is that they made a special green crust to match the brightly colored designs on the front, making them identical to the real mahjong set.

Serena也不吝分享食譜，主要食材包括奶油乳酪、酸奶油、雞蛋、香草，而派皮主要材料則是全麥餅乾、黑糖、奶油、綠色食用色素。

In addition, Serena shared the recipe with others.

The main ingredients include cream cheese, sour cream, eggs, and vanilla, while the crust’s main ingredients are crackers, brown sugar, cream, and green food coloring.

然而，由於做工繁複， Serena僅做了全套四君子牌、字牌，至於其他花色則是各擇兩種。

The sisters made a full set of flowers and honors and two tiles from each of the remaining suits.

