英國最強老爸與「四千金」生活照爆紅！超混亂日常充滿愛與崩潰

▲英國最強老爸 Simon Hooper戳破大家對於養小孩的美好想像，貼出他在家照顧四個女兒，身兼各職的照片，引起網友熱議。| Simon Hooper, renowned blogger and father of four daughters in the UK, broke everyone's imagination about raising children by posting photos of him taking care of his daughters at home and doing various jobs. (Courtesy of @father_of_daughters/Instagram)

【看CP學英文】現代父母時常在社群網站上大曬親子照，讓不少沒有小孩的人看了都心生羨慕。英國最強老爸 Simon Hooper戳破大家對於養小孩的美好想像，貼出他在家照顧四個女兒，身兼各職的照片，引起網友熱議。

Parents often show off their baby children on social media, making many people without children crave to have one.

Simon Hooper, a renowned blogger and father of four daughters in the UK, has broken everyone’s imagination about raising children by posting cute photos of himself taking care of his daughters at home.

A series of pictures has drawn much praise from other social media users.

Simon Hooper自稱「女兒的爸」，與老婆Clemmie育有四個可愛女兒，大女兒已經13歲、老二10歲、一對雙胞胎目前已經5歲。

Simon Hooper, who calls himself “the father of daughters,” and his wife Clemmie have four lovely daughters, the eldest is thirteen years old, the second is ten years old, and their pair of twins are 5.

身為家中唯一的男人，他必須身兼數職，而他也不吝分享老爸辛苦的一面，除了為女兒上性教育課程、學會如何睡在床的邊緣又不會摔下去、出門時還要一次提著那對可愛雙胞胎娃兒。

As the only man in the family, he has to take on several jobs, and he opens up about how he takes care of the four children.

In addition to teaching sex education to his daughters, he has to learn how to sleep on the edge of the bed without falling off and carries the adorable twins one at a time.

除此之外，他還必須被女兒當人體玩具，兩個女兒一人抱著一隻腿讓他動彈不得，甚至還要會表演特技！

He was also used as a human toy by his daughters, with two daughters each holding a leg so that he could not move.

Hooper even performs stunts!

雙胞胎北鼻還會把老爸的信用卡、手機、鑰匙當玩具，玩膩了就把腦筋動到老爸的臉上了。

The twins will also play with their dad’s credit cards, cell phone, and keys, and they will play with their dad’s face too.

原文自《The China Post》