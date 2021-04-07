台式「辦桌文化」化身桌遊！超有趣「台灣文化特色」都在這組卡牌裡

▲42張菜牌上印有精美的辦桌菜餚 | 42 cards features illustrations of various dishes. (Courtesy of Yes Ginseng/zec zec)

【看CP學英文】臺灣宴席文化流傳多年，澎湃又熱情的辦桌比氣勢也拚人氣，絕對是最能代表台灣飲食文化的獨特景致。善於將台灣人最愛的街頭美食解構成簡單有趣的「文化餐盒」的「蔘利商號團隊」近日推出桌遊「報菜名」，不僅能闔家同歡，還能讓大家可以了解宴席文化的故事與魅力。

Taiwan banquet culture has been passed down for many years and is the cultural scene that best represents Taiwan’s culinary culture.

“Yes Ginseng,” a Taiwan-based board game design team, has recently launched a board game “The Grand Banquet“, which not only allows families to have fun together but also allows everyone to understand the story and charm of banquet culture.

「報菜名」桌遊靈感來自19世紀一款經典的歐洲卡牌遊戲，在英國叫「Happy families」，在法國叫 「Jeu des 7 familles」。

“The Grand Banquet” was inspired by a classic 19th-century European card game called “Happy families” in England and “Jeu des 7 familles” in France.

遊戲常以各式文化主題包裝，適合家庭打發時間，同時也讓人們對人文知識有更深入的了解。

The games feature various cultural themes, which are suitable for families to kill time and at the same time provide people with a deeper understanding of culture.

蔘利商號團隊將這款經典桌遊改編結合台式「辦桌文化」，42張菜牌上印有精美的辦桌菜餚，且每張卡牌上都加上「漢語拼音」，讓外國玩家也能加入同歡。

“Yes Ginseng” has adapted this classic board game to incorporate Taiwanese banquet culture with 42 cards featuring illustrations of various dishes.

Each card has “Chinese pinyin” on it so that foreign players can join in the fun.

透過桌遊，玩家也能深入了解宴席文化特色，包括官場高級的「酒家菜」、富貴人家女兒的「嫁妝菜」、有錢人才吃得到的「阿舍菜」，酒家餘興節目「那卡西」，以及「包菜尾」。

Through the board game, players can also learn more about the cultural characteristics of banquets, including the high-class “restaurant dishes” for officials, the “dowry dishes” for the daughters of rich families, the “asher dishes” for the rich, “nagashi” of the restaurant after-party, as well as “packing up leftovers.”

除了上述卡牌之外，還有「雞頭」、「雞爪」、「命運的那卡西」等6種功能牌，除了增添樂趣，也讓人了解宴席文化背後的精采故事。

Also, there are six other functional cards such as “Chicken Head”, “Chicken Feet“, and “Fate of the Nagashi”, which not only add to the fun but also allow people to understand the fascinating stories behind the banquet culture.

為了讓玩家更充分享受這組桌遊，「報菜名」桌遊組內附贈一本書冊，介紹有趣的文化、以及遊戲裡的料理菜色，且全書內容皆以雙語呈現，讓海外玩家懂吃也懂台式文化！

To let players enjoy this board game more fully, “The Grand Banquet” comes with a book that introduces the interesting culture and the culinary dishes in the game.

The book tells stories in both Chinese and English so that overseas players can quickly dive into Taiwanese roadside banquet culture.

原文自《The China Post》