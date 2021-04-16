上海「正妹女翻譯官」優秀能力登熱搜！曝工作辛苦面：必須花大量時間準備

▲Chinese interpreter Bao Yi-lun has recently drawn much attention among the social media users. (Screenshot from Weibo)

【看CP學英文】被譽為「兩會最美女翻譯」的翻譯官張京一因出眾外貌和技驚四座的翻譯能力而登上熱搜，讓外界紛紛關注中國女翻譯官的高顏值。

Zhang Jing, a Chinese interpreter known as “the most beautiful translator,” has risen to stardom with her gorgeous face and outstanding interpreting skills. After Zhang showed her skills during a recent international summit, many have paid much attention to the interpreters in the room.

有網友就翻出，3月中旬柬埔寨國王西哈莫尼（Norodom Sihamoni）訪問上海時，負責翻譯工作的鮑軼倫同樣貌美如花，受到關注後她更受訪講述翻譯工作不為人知的一面。

Some social media users found that when Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni visited Shanghai in mid-March, Bao Yi-lun (鮑軼倫), a female interpreter, was as good-looking as Zhang.

After receiving attention, she was interviewed to talk about the unknown side of translation work.

根據《上觀新聞》，90後的美女翻譯鮑軼倫擁有復旦大學法語系學位，畢業後進入上海市外辦翻譯室工作，並於上海外語大學高級翻譯學院會議接受英、法翻譯培訓，憑藉優秀能力成為翻譯室最年輕成員。

According to Shanghai Observer, Bao, born in the 1990s, graduated from the French Department of Fudan University.

After graduation, she worked for the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Service Center (SFASC, 上海市外辦翻譯室) and received English and French translation training at the Graduate Institute of Interpretation and Translation.

She became the youngest member of the SFASC thanks to her excellent skills.

她曾接見過不少大人物，包括喀麥隆總統比亞、剛果共和國總理穆安巴、法國總統馬克宏等外國高官，多擔任其法語翻譯。

She has met many important people, including Cameroon President Paul Biya, Congo Prime Minister Clément Mouamba, French President Emmanuel Macron and other foreign senior officials.

鮑軼倫表示，翻譯官工作是單兵作戰，不會有現場支援，因此為了讓與會過程進行得順利，必須花大量時間投入前置準備作業，包括翻看來訪政要的背景資料、國家歷史、政治與經濟史，還要上網觀看影片以提前適應不同來賓的口音。

Bao said that the interpreter’s job is to fight alone and there will be no on-site support. Therefore, in order to make the meeting go smoothly, she must spend a lot of time on pre-preparation work, including reading the background information of visiting dignitaries, national history, political and economic history, and watching videos online to adapt to the accents of different guests in advance.

原文自《The China Post》