攝影師外拍巧遇3隻野生山貓 好奇凝視空拍機：有怪鳥！
來自美國明尼蘇達州的攝影師麥可Mike Mayou日前到郊外進行空拍機取景時，意外吸引3隻小山貓靠進駐足，牠們不僅好奇地觀察麥可的空拍機，甚至還會擺姿勢讓麥可拍照，網友看了都驚呼：「根本是捕獲野生網美！」。
麥可在過去5年一直使用空拍機找尋絕美攝影場地並捕捉驚人的美麗風景，這天他到聖路易斯河沿岸取景，原本打算拍攝冰河上的夕陽，但因雲層過厚太陽並未露臉，正當他準備打道回府時，突然感覺身邊有不尋常動靜，仔細一看發現原來有3隻小山貓成群結隊出來探險，打算穿越河面時剛好發現他的空拍機，於是山貓們就這麼被吸引目光，好奇地凝視著眼前這「超奇怪的小鳥」！麥可見狀立刻錄下山貓的身影並保持一定距離，沒想到牠們不僅沒有立刻跑開，過沒多久還會默默「走位」並停頓下來「看鏡頭」，最後甚至一起爬上枯樹拍「團體照」，儼然就是專業小麻豆，讓麥可大呼超級幸運！
為了不打擾山貓們的行程，麥可只拍了幾分鐘就立刻收工將場地還給山貓，後來他將影片與照片分享在網路上，網友看了都不禁讚嘆：「工讀生可以出來囉」、「拍得真美，貓與景同色系」、「多重影分身」、「超棒的偶遇」、「山貓：這隻鳥好奇怪喔！」、「這3隻平常有兼差當麻豆吧！」現在快來看看牠們的影片吧！（編輯：陳珮瑜）
Yesterday afternoon, as I was out on a photography adventure, I stumbled upon a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Down by the St. Louis River, I noticed a few creatures moving across the ice. After flying a drone over to investigate, I discovered that there were three bobcats venturing together! These cats were very comfortable being up close and personal with the camera, thus this footage. It’s quite rare for humans to see bobcats in the wild, but the drone allowed me to interact with these animals in a unique way. Enjoy!
EDIT: I have purposefully chosen to not answer any questions asking for the specific location these were shot at to protect these animals from the potential of being bombarded by hoards of people. In addition, I would like to mention the ethics of filming wildlife with drones. As we all know, drones can potentially scare animals, especially if the drones are larger in size and get close to the creatures. After looking into the ethics of drone photography around wildlife, I realized I may have gotten too close to the bobcats for comfort, and looking back, I would not have gotten as close as I did. If the behavior of the animal changes, the drone is too close. While taking the video and photos of the cats, I attempted to maintain distance until one actually approached the drone. I will add that this wasn’t a planned drone flight and I wasn’t near the cats for more than a few minutes total.
