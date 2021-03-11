最新文章

最新影音

×
babyou
babyou

狂減27公斤！73歲阿嬤練出結實背肌爆紅　硬舉、臥推難不倒

文 : 陳達源 SOHO

人有無限的可能，不會被年齡限制！國外一名73歲的阿嬤瓊安（Joan MacDonald）近期在IG上爆紅，她年紀雖大，但論體力狀態，恐怕打趴一堆年輕人，沒多少人贏得過她，為了讓身體健康，花了2年多的時間，幾乎每天健身，成功減去27公斤，直到現在仍每天進行舉重，活到老動到老，毅力實在令人欽佩。

瓊安的兩名女兒均是健美模特兒，參加過不少比賽，阿嬤在還沒健身時，身體時常有小毛病，三不五時就要請家庭醫生，加上原本的體重將近90公斤，生活雖然悠哉，卻時常覺得疲倦與不適，擔心會加快老化速度，因此在2017年開始和女兒一起上健身房，還開設IG帳號記錄自己的健身過程。

這麼大的歲數才開始鍛鍊，使用器材難免吃力，瓊安訂定一個目標，在專業教練的指導下，慢慢地提升肌耐力，並保持年輕與好奇的心，長期下來，讓她在2年左右減去27公斤。瓊安時常鼓勵大家，「永遠不要懷疑自己的能力，人生最重要的就是相信自己，要有遠大的夢想，不要害怕」。

她也時常分享成果對比照，提醒自己距離目標已走了多遠，「以前一直習慣告訴自己，在我這個年紀根本就不需要27寸的腰，所以我就一直放縱自己」，為了專注健身，督促自己不准偷懶，瓊安還會拍比基尼照，推動自己向前，她相信每個人都需要目標才會前進。

瓊安越活越逆齡，她每週上5次健身房，除了重訓鍛鍊局部肌力，還會搭配瑜伽、徒手核心運動和健身器材等，首先以有氧運動熱身，再做活絡關節操，避免受傷，中間則是由輕到重的肌肉訓練，最後再做拉筋伸展操收尾，看著阿嬤重拾健康與自信，你還要攤在沙發上當馬鈴薯嗎？