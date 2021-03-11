狂減27公斤！73歲阿嬤練出結實背肌爆紅 硬舉、臥推難不倒
人有無限的可能，不會被年齡限制！國外一名73歲的阿嬤瓊安（Joan MacDonald）近期在IG上爆紅，她年紀雖大，但論體力狀態，恐怕打趴一堆年輕人，沒多少人贏得過她，為了讓身體健康，花了2年多的時間，幾乎每天健身，成功減去27公斤，直到現在仍每天進行舉重，活到老動到老，毅力實在令人欽佩。
Love every second of your life, even if it means breaking down some old walls you built in the past to survive. Situations change. People can change. Allow yourself to keep on growing, and share that renewed self-love with the world. I’m trying my best to keep making breakthroughs. You can too! . . #wisdom #behappy #silverhair #ageing
瓊安的兩名女兒均是健美模特兒，參加過不少比賽，阿嬤在還沒健身時，身體時常有小毛病，三不五時就要請家庭醫生，加上原本的體重將近90公斤，生活雖然悠哉，卻時常覺得疲倦與不適，擔心會加快老化速度，因此在2017年開始和女兒一起上健身房，還開設IG帳號記錄自己的健身過程。
Smith machine sumo squats. Have you tried these??? I can feel my legs burning for days!!! . 1) spread your feet wide under the bar 2) grasp the bar firmly and pull it into your back 3) take a deep breath, tighten up your abs, and squat down 4) push your legs out as you go down, firing off those glutes and being good to your knees 5) exhale at the top, and start over again . I’m doing 3 sets of 5 reps, light weight, working on form and range of motion. Give these a try! . . #fitover70 #silverhair #squats #fitspo #inspo
這麼大的歲數才開始鍛鍊，使用器材難免吃力，瓊安訂定一個目標，在專業教練的指導下，慢慢地提升肌耐力，並保持年輕與好奇的心，長期下來，讓她在2年左右減去27公斤。瓊安時常鼓勵大家，「永遠不要懷疑自己的能力，人生最重要的就是相信自己，要有遠大的夢想，不要害怕」。
Same beach, @nesttulum , but 2 years of daily habits, and 60 lbs later.. . Don’t ever tell yourself it’s too hard, you’re too old, it’s too late. Meet those challenges with a good attitude and trust in a higher power to give your the strength to turn things around. The healthier you are, the more you will have to give to the ones you love. Trust me. . Let’s hustle for that muscle! Are you with me??!! . . #age #aginggracefully #inspiration #fitspiration
她也時常分享成果對比照，提醒自己距離目標已走了多遠，「以前一直習慣告訴自己，在我這個年紀根本就不需要27寸的腰，所以我就一直放縱自己」，為了專注健身，督促自己不准偷懶，瓊安還會拍比基尼照，推動自己向前，她相信每個人都需要目標才會前進。
瓊安越活越逆齡，她每週上5次健身房，除了重訓鍛鍊局部肌力，還會搭配瑜伽、徒手核心運動和健身器材等，首先以有氧運動熱身，再做活絡關節操，避免受傷，中間則是由輕到重的肌肉訓練，最後再做拉筋伸展操收尾，看著阿嬤重拾健康與自信，你還要攤在沙發上當馬鈴薯嗎？