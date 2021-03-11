睡前10分鐘「貓伸懶腰瘦身法」 一個月腰瘦10公分、體重少4公斤
冬天快到了，內心想冬眠的慾望開始蠢蠢欲動，想減肥又懶得動，但要有完美的身材，是沒有捷徑的，必須動起來啊！先前日本節目就曾介紹一個「貓伸懶腰瘦身法」，只要持續早晚做一個月，腰圍就能減少10公分，體重也能減少4kg，而且不用刻意節食，就能甩掉小腹，加上動作簡單，在家裡可以輕鬆做，方便又實用。
日本節目曾邀請氣功師介紹「貓伸懶腰瘦身法」，其實這個動作源自瑜珈的「貓式」，在伸展時可以放鬆緊繃的肩膀、背部，改善五十肩，還有舒緩骨盆痠痛的功效，更促進脂肪的燃燒，每天睡前重複像貓一樣伸懶腰的動作10次，實際測試可以減少腰圍，還能促進血液循環及新陳代謝。
Day 21 of #LetsBeginYoga2018 is #marjaryasana or #catpose. This is one of my favorite poses to do. This pose provides a gentle massage to the spine. It feels amazing when you do cat and cow pose together. • • Tips on how to do a Cat Pose: * Start on your hands and knees in a "tabletop" position. Make sure your knees are directly below your hips and your wrists, elbows and shoulders are in line and perpendicular to the floor. Center your head in a neutral position, eyes looking at the floor. * As you exhale, round your spine toward the ceiling, making sure to keep your shoulders and knees in position. Release your head toward the floor, but don't force your chin to your chest. * Inhale, coming back to "tabletop" pose
且伸懶腰時，無意中會進行腹式和胸式呼吸，能刺激內臟的活動，同時伸展到全身的肌肉，加強雕塑鬆弛的腹部與腰部曲線，節目中也邀請日本藝人岡本麻里親身測試，她做了一個月，腰圍從68公分減到58公分，少了10公分，體重也從48.5公斤降為44.6公斤，減了4公斤左右。
Day 5 of #DYYBacktoBasics Today we're practicing #CatCowPose or #Marjaryasana/ #Bitilasana.
貓伸懶腰減肥法步驟
1.先將四肢著地，雙手雙膝蓋碰觸地板，兩腳隔著兩個拳頭的距離，要注意手臂、大腿要與地面垂直。
2.接著一邊吸氣一邊緩緩收緊腹部，盡量往內凹，再想像貓咪驚恐時，把背部拱起來的動作，且視線要朝下，憋氣維持動作9秒鐘。
3.最後慢慢吐氣，邊將雙手往前滑動，邊大聲發出「喵」的聲音，將臀部拱起，胸部往地面貼近，脖子盡量往前住上，就像貓在伸懶腰一樣，同樣維持姿勢9秒鐘。
CAT/COW POSE This is a great posture to warm up the spine • Place palms directly under shoulders, knees and hips stack. • Inhale: push sternum through arms, collarbones spread • Exhale: dome upper back, should blades expand, release head to earth. • Return to tabletop (hands and shoulders) stack, spine long, knees under hips. • Repeat!
當然每個人的瘦身效果都不同，岡本麻里表示，每晚重複做10次，持續下來會感覺肚子的肌肉真的有變緊，而且只要不暴飲暴食，想吃任何美食都可以喔！